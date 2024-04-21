Vicus Capital Has $295,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The company has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.22 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

