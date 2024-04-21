Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 3,992,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

