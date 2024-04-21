abrdn plc Has $73.73 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.40% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $73,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

