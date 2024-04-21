WP Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.