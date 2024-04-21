WP Advisors LLC Purchases 10,158 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

