Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,089 ($13.56) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Entain to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.23).
Entain Stock Performance
Entain Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,276.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
