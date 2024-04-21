Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.17.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ITCI opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

