Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.33 ($0.69).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

LON LLOY opened at GBX 50.92 ($0.63) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.28 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.54. The company has a market cap of £32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,934.59). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($560,189.22). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,934.59). 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.