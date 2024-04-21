goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.11.

Shares of GSY opened at C$173.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$180.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

