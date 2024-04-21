Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.98) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.29) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Domino’s Pizza Group

DOM stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 267.40 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.38). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 348.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.13.

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.