Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 169,381 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after buying an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

