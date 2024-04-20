Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. 4,081,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

