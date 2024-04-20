Nxt (NXT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.47 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $2.47 million and $0.38 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

