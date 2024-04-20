IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.30% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $136,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDXX stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $476.35. 568,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,960. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

