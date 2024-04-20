Centrifuge Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and $1.52 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 545,373,143 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

