Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $479.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

