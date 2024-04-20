Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

