StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.16.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
