Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 776 ($9.66) target price on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.6 %
YCA opened at GBX 622 ($7.74) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 352.20 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.33). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.17.
About Yellow Cake
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.