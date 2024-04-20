Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 776 ($9.66) target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.6 %

YCA opened at GBX 622 ($7.74) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 352.20 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.33). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.17.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

