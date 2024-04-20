Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$75.50 to C$71.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.88.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
