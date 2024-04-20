National Bank Financial Weighs in on Quebecor’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.

Quebecor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading

