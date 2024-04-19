John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 23,570 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

