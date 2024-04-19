MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 156,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 306,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $618.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

