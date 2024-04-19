Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,653 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.