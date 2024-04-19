Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Up 3.9%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 125,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,340,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $9,155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.