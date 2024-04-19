Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 485 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

CSX stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

