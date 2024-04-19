Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $33,659,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $627.80.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.60. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.37 and a twelve month high of $768.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

