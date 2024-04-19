Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. 18,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.