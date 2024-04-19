Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Head to Head Comparison

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stingray Group and Beasley Broadcast Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -24.68 Beasley Broadcast Group $247.11 million 0.09 -$75.12 million ($2.51) -0.29

Stingray Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beasley Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -30.40% -3.99% -1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Stingray Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stingray Group and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stingray Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stingray Group presently has a consensus target price of C$7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Stingray Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stingray Group is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Summary

Stingray Group beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc. operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio. It also provides Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Stingray Classica, a TV channel dedicated to classical music, including operas, ballets, concerts, and documentaries; Stingray iConcerts, a source for various live concerts; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel dedicated to jazz and jazz-related genres, such as soul, blues, funk, gospel, hip-hop, fusion, reggae, Latin, swing, and bebop. In addition, the company offers karaoke services comprising Yokee Piano, Stingray Kids' Karaoke, and Yokee Music, as well as Stingray Karaoke, a video on demand and TV app. Further, it provides music videos TV channels that include Stingray Country, Stingray cmusic, PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Retro, Stingray LiteTV, and Stingray Juicebox; and operates approximately 100 radio stations across Canada, as well as offers advertising solutions. The company distributes its products and services through various platforms that include digital cable TV, satellite TV, IPTV, OTT, the internet, mobile devices, game consoles, and connected cars. It serves cable and telecom companies, retailers, small and medium businesses, and directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Stingray Digital Group Inc. and changed its name to Stingray Group Inc. in December 2018. Stingray Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Naples, Florida.

