Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
