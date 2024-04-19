Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.93 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004478 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

