Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.