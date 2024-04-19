Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 8.7 %

LVS stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

