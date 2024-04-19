Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

