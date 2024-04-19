eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.95 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

