Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
NYSE NEM opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
