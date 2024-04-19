GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.