Insider Selling: OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORR) Insider Sells A$1,442,884.88 in Stock

OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORR – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Klessens sold 2,509,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,442,884.88 ($930,893.47).
OreCorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About OreCorp
