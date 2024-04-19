HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $900,023. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
