Morgan Stanley Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

