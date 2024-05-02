Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $7,939,579.96 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

CMG stock opened at $3,138.66 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,241.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,857.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,458.91.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 price target (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.