Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.54. 214,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

