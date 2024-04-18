Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $72.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Onsemi stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 4,398,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,578. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

