IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stake Raised by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD makes up 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of IAMGOLD worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,779,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

View Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.