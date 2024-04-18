Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. 334,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,977. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

