Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,302,000 after purchasing an additional 196,507 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,561,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,382,000 after purchasing an additional 333,502 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
