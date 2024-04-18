Strid Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 27.6% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $136,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 332,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

