TD Cowen Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.