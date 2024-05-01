LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.59 and last traded at $272.44. Approximately 152,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 523,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

