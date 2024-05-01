TETRA Technologies’ (TTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 2,271,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $237,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,860,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 571,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583,854 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

